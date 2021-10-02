Helpful Tips On How To Become A Successful Online Coach

Antonia Bowring, principal ABstrategies LLC, MBA. Ranked #6 Executive Coach in New York in 2021 by Influence Digest. I was asked by the CEO of a pharma company to coach a recently promoted CMO who we'll call Carlos. Carlos had more internal and external visibility now as a member of the leadership team and a regular attendee at the company’s board meetings. The chair, with feedback from others, observed that Carlos’s informality, easy-going approach and tendency to miss deadlines was not setting him up for success in his new role. Carlos shared with me during our first session that he had received an adult diagnosis of ADHD several years ago but had not shared this information with his managers.

