Mental Health

personal health and growth

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn online life coach is a type of coach who specializes in helping people work on their problems over the internet. They can help people with many different issues, such as relationships and creating resumes. Online coaching is becoming more and more popular because it allows problems to be solved faster than if face-to-face meetings were required. If you’re interested in becoming a professional life coach, there are a few tips that can help you along the way.

