DEPECHE MODE's DAVE GAHAN Discusses His Contribution To 'The Metallica Blacklist' In Latest Episode Of Official METALLICA Podcast

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge discussed his songwriting process. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I usually write bits and pieces and snippets. It varies a little. Nowadays, because we spend so much time on tour, when there's time off, what I usually do is I get together with friends of mine. It's usually different ones — basically other songwriters. Because I like going into an environment, a situation where I need to — I guess the word is 'impress.' I wanna come in and just, like, 'Here's a song idea I have. And this is another song. Would you like to work on one of these? Which one do you feel most excited about? Which one moves you the most?' And more often [than not], that person says, 'I like that one. That sounds really cool. I think that could be this or that.' And then you just start sort of putting it together, make a demo. And throughout the last at least five years — from 'Meliora' [on], [so for the past] six [or] seven years; something like that — that has been sort of the process, where basically you make an embryo, but then you sort of realize it with someone. And the way I do it with various people that aren't necessarily… They are in other bands, I guess, or they have other projects and stuff. But that way it's not on your plate to make a record together; it's on your plate to make the best out of this song. So you always get the best out of people, basically. So you feel super excited. And if I do that during an album cycle when people don't expect me to do anything, I just feel so much better about it. That's how a lot of the tracks on our last three albums have come out. I just stay somewhere and write a song with someone. Then you carry that with you for a year, not showing it to anyone — except for my wife and my kids and a best friend or something. But you sit on it. That was the same thing with [the new GHOST single] 'Hunter's Moon'. Obviously, we knew that it was gonna transform into something, but that was also not peddled around a whole lot before. Which, I like that process — it's fun.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO