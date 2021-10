Mississippi State had the weekend off, but what a great weekend of college football it turned out to be. Now rested and refreshed, the Bulldogs will welcome Alabama to Starkville this Saturday. The Tide lost for the first time in 20 games over the weekend as they were upset by Texas A&M in College Station. How that loss changes things remains to be seen. Alabama is 2-1 in the SEC and controls their own destiny. Should the Tide win out, then they would make it back to Atlanta for another SEC title game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO