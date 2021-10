Art Pop, the pop up art gallery in downtown Lake Forest, will feature the first in a series of special Artist-in-Residence events featuring artist and teacher Sandie Bacon on Saturday, October 23rd from 1-3 PM. Bacon will present information on techniques for drawing and painting, use of various paints, and also share the story of her diverse career in the arts. Adults, students and art lovers are welcome to come, free of charge.

LAKE FOREST, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO