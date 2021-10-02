CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans blaming Covid on immigrants threatens public health and our democracy

By Cynthia Miller-Idriss
MSNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals that over half of Republicans (55 percent) believe immigrants and tourists are responsible for current pandemic conditions in the U.S., a much larger proportion than the 32 percent of Republicans who attribute high infection rates to the unvaccinated or to the 28 percent who cite the public’s failure to wear masks or maintain social distancing. That pervasive belief that immigrants are to blame for America’s public health crisis suggests that classic scapegoating tactics have led to a dangerous mainstreaming of extremism.

