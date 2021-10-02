CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UK weather: Flooding ‘likely’ as wind and rain warnings issued for parts of England and Scotland

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLvpc_0cF4ZMOW00

Warnings of flooding, travel delays and power outages have been issued for parts of England and Scotland over the weekend, with the Met Office predicting the possibility of more adverse conditions going on into next week.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the east and south of England and the northeast of Scotland, over Aberdeenshire, Orkney and Shetland.

Wind speeds are expected to reach as high as 70mph in some parts, combined with downpours of around 30-40mm of rain.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “60-70mph gusts would be enough to cause some problems, delays to transport, some short loss of power [is] possible, [and there] could be some spray on the coasts.

“Certainly for northeast Scotland the winds are stronger, [and] there is more chance there of some branches coming off trees. If people have things out in the garden then bits will be blown around, but not quite enough to cause real structural damage.

“In northeast Scotland and the southeast, flooding of some homes and buildings is possible. Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for some coastal areas on Saturday, affecting East Anglia, Essex, Kent, and the south coast over the Isle of Wight and as far west as Lyme Regis, from 1pm until 10pm. Gusts are predicted to reach 52mph on the Isle of Wight, 43mph in Norwich and 56mph in Ramsgate.”

The Met Office is warning of some delays to road, rail, air and ferry services, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, power outages, and high waves in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, heavy downpours are forecast over Orkney and Shetland from 4pm Saturday until 6am on Sunday, bringing some localised flooding and disruption to transport services.

Strong winds are expected over north Aberdeenshire and up to Orkney and Shetland from midnight on Saturday to 3pm on Sunday.

The Met Office is warning some flooding to businesses and homes is “likely”, along with transport delays and possible short-term loss of power and other services.

It is also likely that some exposed routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

The spokesperson added: “Certainly for England and Wales, Monday night and Tuesday morning there could bring another spell of wet and windy weather.”

Comments / 1

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Wind Speeds#England#Extreme Weather#The Met Office
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

280K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy