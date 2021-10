Texas wasn’t always this way; the ground zero of cruelty, disingenuous politispeak, and authoritarianism. Texas wasn’t always the butt of late-night comedians and media splashes of embarrassment and extremism. Most natives (I’m a seventh generation Texan) are honored to be Texans because we are proud individualists who respectfully speak our mind, yet we take care of those who need us with compassion and duty. No more. There are many myths, legends and rewrites about Texas history, but it’s a fact that Texas’s future is looking more and more different from its past.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO