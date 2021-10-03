Beer Baron: A New Glarus doppelbock 10 years (and 10 months) in the making
New Glarus Brewing’s latest beer has been a long time coming: 10 months by one measure, 10 years by another. The beer in question is Gyrator Doppel, which somehow is the first doppelbock brewmaster Dan Carey has released in his brewery’s 28 years. (He told me his peer and friend Kirby Nelson, longtime brewmaster at Capital Brewery, now at Wisconsin Brewing, had made a few pretty good ones during that time.)madison.com
