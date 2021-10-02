Public Notice from DA: “118 Armour Drive will not be in service for the foreseeable future”
The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that Hurricane Ida has caused extensive damage to their facilities and infrastructure. They are working diligently to restore all of the services that the office provides to citizens. In the interim, they are asking for patience. They are working with Judges, Law Enforcement, and other Criminal Justice Agencies to get things back operational and functioning.www.houmatimes.com
