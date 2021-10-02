TISCIONE: The love of God
John 3:16 is an oft quoted verse of the Bible. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." The love of God is a pure love. God is holy therefore He never excuses evil. God does not affirm evil behavior. Yet, the Bible is clear. Love is an attribute of God (1 John 4:8). The Apostle John defined God's love. "In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him" (1 John 4:9).www.weatherforddemocrat.com
Comments / 0