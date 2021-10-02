Will Norris get his maiden F1 win in 2021?

In the game of Russian roulette the Sochi weather presented to everyone, some lost and some won. Lando Norris lost what was shaping up as his first grand prix victory a day after having sealed his first pole position, but then the rain came with five laps to go. It was an agonising decision whether to try to hang on with his slicks or do as his McLaren team was imploring him and pit for intermediates. It’s obvious in hindsight he chose wrong, but in the moment there was no obvious right or wrong for drivers or teams. For the driver it was about reacting to the conditions right in front of him in the moment – and it seemed the rain was dying out. For the team it was about reading the lines of a weather radar and trying to translate that to lap time comparisons of the two types of tyre. Not an exact science.

