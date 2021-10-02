CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Will Norris get his maiden F1 win in 2021?

By RacingNews365, Adriano Boin
racingnews365.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Lando Norris' hopes of claiming his maiden F1 win this season will largely depend on the nature of the remaining circuits, the F1 Nation crew believe McLaren have established themselves as the best of the rest behind Mercedes and Red Bull. A rain shower in the closing stages proved...

racingnews365.com

Comments / 0

Related
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
racingnews365.com

Perez: Podium has been coming for 'many races'

Sergio Perez admits it was "nice" to be back on the podium at the Turkish Grand Prix even though he felt "uncomfortable" behind the wheel of his Red Bull in the mixed conditions. Perez, who started from sixth place at Istanbul Park, scored his first podium since the French GP...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Schumacher sees 'huge problem' for Hamilton in F1 title fight

Max Verstappen wasn't hurt by his engine penalty in Russia, however Ralf Schumacher feels Lewis Hamilton's possible engine switch is a huge problem for the Mercedes driver. Ralf Schumacher believes Lewis Hamilton faces a "huge problem" if he is forced to take on a fourth engine between now and the end of the 2021 F1 season.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Gasly leads Verstappen and Perez, Hamilton 18th in final practice

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has topped the times in final practice at Istanbul Park, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has set the pace in final practice for the Turkish Grand Prix, posting the fastest time during a largely wet session as rain belted down ahead of FP3 at Istanbul Park.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Will Norris
Person
Natalie Pinkham
Person
Ricciardo
Person
Damon Hill
Person
Lewis Hamilton
racingnews365.com

Hamilton 'didn't know' he was going to lose several places

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said he didn't expect to lose so many track positions when he was called into the pits with eight laps to go in the Turkish Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton has said he didn't expect to fall down to fifth place when he was called into the pits to change tyres near the end of the Turkish Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

The Russian roulette wheel that cost Norris a debut F1 win

In the game of Russian roulette the Sochi weather presented to everyone, some lost and some won. Lando Norris lost what was shaping up as his first grand prix victory a day after having sealed his first pole position, but then the rain came with five laps to go. It was an agonising decision whether to try to hang on with his slicks or do as his McLaren team was imploring him and pit for intermediates. It’s obvious in hindsight he chose wrong, but in the moment there was no obvious right or wrong for drivers or teams. For the driver it was about reacting to the conditions right in front of him in the moment – and it seemed the rain was dying out. For the team it was about reading the lines of a weather radar and trying to translate that to lap time comparisons of the two types of tyre. Not an exact science.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Montoya: Norris now knows he can get the job done in F1

Norris looked set to win his maiden grand prix in Sochi until he and McLaren got caught out by a late rain shower with three laps to go. Norris opted to stay on slicks and as the rain worsened, he lost his race-long lead to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who took his 100th career win with a well-timed pitstop.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Ten of Hamilton's greatest F1 race wins

Without doubt Lewis Hamilton will go down as a Formula 1 legend as he picked up his 100th win in the sport at the Russian Grand Prix. Hamilton had already surpassed Michael Schumacher's record of 91 victories 12 months ago at the 2020 Portuguese GP, and he hasn't slowed down en route to a century of wins.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#P7#F1 Nation#The Red Bull#Monza
racingnews365.com

Marko questions Mercedes' speed: It's like they're driving with DRS open

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko isn't sure where Mercedes have found their current straight-line speed advantage, noting that they were almost 15 kilometres faster at Istanbul Park. Max Verstappen was unable to put any real pressure on Valtteri Bottas during the Turkish Grand Prix, with the Finn taking a relatively...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

For a driver who is expected to act as Max Verstappen’s wingman and support Red Bull’s Formula 1 title challenge, these have been a tough few weeks for Sergio Perez. With Mercedes having managed to eke out a bit of a gap in the constructors’ table, and Verstappen pretty much neck and neck with Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings, the contribution from the second RB16B has been lacking of late.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win

Norris picked up his first F1 pole in Saturday's qualifying session at the Sochi Autodrom, and looked set to win the race before a late rain shower shook up proceedings. Norris initially opted against coming in for intermediates, a decision that ultimately backfired as he dropped to seventh place after pitting and making the switch, allowing Lewis Hamilton to win the race.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

McLaren: Norris will bounce back after Russia F1 heartbreak

The young Briton looked on course to win his maiden F1 race from pole position at Sochi on Sunday, as he held off Lewis Hamilton behind him in the closing stages. But it all went wrong a few laps from home when a downpour arrived and Norris and his McLaren team left it too late to switch to intermediate tyres.
MOTORSPORTS
thedrive

Hamilton’s 100th F1 Win Undeniably Strengthens His GOAT Argument

There are hardly any records left for him to shatter. Here's a Formula One fact for you: you can respect Lewis Hamilton as one of the greatest drivers of all time or you can be wrong. People hate being wrong, which explains why they get so wound up by living in an era where we're watching greatness play out. But having equaled Michael Schumacher's seven world championships, Hamilton has now become the only F1 driver ever to reach 100 Grand Prix victories.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Norris goes back to his roots with LN Racing Kart

He's one the brightest talents in Formula 1 who came close to winning his maiden Grand Prix last weekend in Russia, but at just 21, Lando Norris is already giving back to the sport. It's been seven years since the McLaren driver became the youngest ever karting world champion when...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lando Norris was 'depressed a lot of the time' as an F1 rookie

Lando Norris has opened up once again about the mental health struggles he faced when he made his Formula One debut in 2019, revealing how much he struggled with depression and anxiety. Norris, 21, has become a vocal advocate for mental health awareness in recent years. One of the grid's...
MENTAL HEALTH
racingnews365.com

Video: When Verstappen made his first F1 appearance

Max Verstappen had only just turned 17 when he made his first appearance in an F1 car seven years ago. Despite his age, Red Bull were keen to give the Dutchman a taste of the car with which he was going to take to the grid the following season. Verstappen's...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ten maiden Formula 1 wins that got away

Having started from pole, and briefly lost the lead to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Norris had moved back to the front and looked to have everything under control as the laps counted down. But a late race shower turned the Sochi race on its head, and a mistake in staying out...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy