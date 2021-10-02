CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci Says People Not Fully Vaccinated are 57 Times More Likely To Die, 41 Times More Likely To Be Hospitalized

By Shaina Yahya
republicmonews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized or die, according to the nation’s top infectious diseases expert. Dr. Anthony Fauci shared data on virus outcomes by vaccination status from Public Health – Seattle & King County in Washington state during a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing on Friday. Individuals who had not started or completed their vaccine series were eight times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

