Fauci Says People Not Fully Vaccinated are 57 Times More Likely To Die, 41 Times More Likely To Be Hospitalized
Americans who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized or die, according to the nation’s top infectious diseases expert. Dr. Anthony Fauci shared data on virus outcomes by vaccination status from Public Health – Seattle & King County in Washington state during a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing on Friday. Individuals who had not started or completed their vaccine series were eight times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, according to the data.republicmonews.com
Comments / 1