MILLSAP MATTERS: Registration underway for Scarecrow competition

Are you joining the scarecrow competition this year? The registration is due Monday, Oct. 4, to be eligible for one of three prizes: first — $100, second — $50 and third — $25. This year's registration includes granting permission to show your address with your scarecrow so others can enjoy the creativity of Millsap and the surrounding area. Pictures of the entries will be on the City of Millsap Facebook page. Remember this contest is for everyone in the MISD school district. Forms are available at City Hall if you have not received one. Join in the fun and support the effort even if you don't think you want to participate in the contest.