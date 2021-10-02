Flinchbaugh leads the pack after day one with a 74

WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Saegertown senior Dylan Flinchbaugh is leading all individual golfers in Class 2A with a 74 after day one of the District 10 boys golf tournament at The Country Club.

Flinchbaugh entered the tournament with the goal of winning the entire thing, according to his coach Brian Hanley.

“I told him going in ‘let’s try and make the cut’. Dylan told me — ‘Coach, I’d like to try and win this.’ That’s exactly what I wanted to hear,” Hanley said. “I’m very proud of him. He put a lot of time and hard work in. He wasn’t just gifted that way, he works hard and takes it very serious. For a kid that wasn’t gonna play golf four years ago, it’s big.”

After what Flinchbaugh described as a rough start, things stated clicking for him on hole No. 15.

“I had a hard time hitting greens and started with three bogeys in a row but it turned around when I chipped in on 15 for eagle,” Flinchbaugh said. “I think that got my round going and my confidence building.

Flinchbaugh’s confidence carded him the best day one score.

“I think it could have been lower. I need to put in some work and see if I can play well tomorrow,” Flinchbaugh said. “Overall I’m pleased with it.”

Flinchbaugh is two strokes ahead of second place, which is Union City’s Josh James and Corry’s Max Rimdzius. Last season, Flinchbaugh and Rimdzius ended the tournament in a tie for sixth place and entered a playoff. Rimdzius won the playoff and kept Flinchbaugh from entering the PIAA tournament.

The final round is today with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. The top eight finishers will advance to the state tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York.

“I need to just play my game, play smart and not do anything dumb,” Flinchbaugh said. “If I can do that I think I’ll be good.”

Another Saegertown golfer, Joe Grundy, will be playing today as well. Grundy shot an 84 and tied for 15th place on Friday. The cut line was the top 15 spots.

“It’s his first time making districts and I’m very proud of him too. You never know about those nerves when you get here,” Hanley said. “We played here a week and a half ago and it was kind of loosey-goosey because it wasn’t that important, but when you get to districts everyone knows it’s now or never.”

Also in 2A golf, Conneaut’s Kole Flint carded an 81 to tie for ninth place and advances to the final round.

“I’m happy for Kole. That kids works really hard,” Conneaut head coach Bob Slevin said. “He was actually getting extra work in last night on the driving range. He seems to thrive in the pressure. He averages about 88 or 89 all season but shot a 81 to qualify for districts and fired an 86 today. .”

Jake Welcheck (86) and Cooper Baum (91) both missed the cut.

“It’s unfortunate they missed the cut, but they have long promising golf careers ahead of them,” Slevin said. “I told them, ‘this chapter is over, so it’s time to start a new one.’”

In the team tournament Union City edged Mercyhurst Prep 329 to 331 to win the title. Recording scores for the Bears were Josh James (76), Cole DeSimone (79), Tyler Parkhurst (81) and Matt Bennett (93). Shooting for the Lakers were Joe Fugagli (79), Nick Momeyer (81), Lucas Fosco (82) and Corey Morrison (89).

In the Class 3A tournament, Meadville’s Michael Mahoney recorded an 80 and is in a three-way tie for third place.

“I wanted to shoot around 75 give or take a few shots. I started well on the front-nine,” Mahoney said. “I couldn’t get the putter rolling at the start but I was in control of the round until 12 when I made a 9. It went downhill from there.”

Team wise, McDowell beat defending state champion Cathedral Prep 330-333. Scoring for McDowell was Joey DeAngelo (72), Will Neumaier (82), John Ferretti (83) and Greg Berlin (93). For the Ramblers, Trey Thompson (78), Ryan Eastbourn (80), Breckin Taylor (84) and Alex Vahey (91) recorded scores.

The top eight individual golfers advanced and will tee off today.

DeAngelo is in the lead with a 72 and Thompson carded a 78 for second place. Tied with Mahoney for third is Kyle Westfall of Erie and Eastbourn.

The top-two scores will advance to the state tournament.

“I need to fix the driver a lot, the driver was not good today. I need to make putts too and give everything a chance. There’s nothing to lose really,” Mahoney said. “The goal is to shoot around par and try to sneak into the second spot.”