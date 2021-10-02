Meadville’s Walker has big game against former school

The Conneaut-Meadville rivalry is strong and always results in a hard-fought battle.

When you add more fuel to the fire with starting Meadville fullback and linebacker Brady Walker playing for Conneaut last season, the results can be explosive.

Meadville dominated Conneaut in a 72-0 Region 5 win at Bender Field on Friday on military appreciation night.

Walker, a junior, wasted no time putting it to his former squad. He took his first carry 20 yards for a touchdown and a Bulldog lead.

“Scoring the touchdown felt amazing,” Walker said. “The line blocked extremely well for me and I saw it so I just went.”

On the next drive Walker seized another open hole. This time, he ran 31 yards for a touchdown.

The Bulldogs scored a third time in the quarter when Khalon Simmons punched one in from a yard out as time expired in the first. Meadville held a 19-0 lead entering the second quarter.

“The kids came out hard. CASH is a rival and a big region game for us. We want to stay solid in the region and the kids knew they had to come out and take care of business,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “We knew CASH would be ready so I think the kids had some added intensity. The kids really came out aggressive and got after it. I was very proud of the effort.”

Defensively, the ‘Dogs were aggressive. They posted a shutout, for the second week in a row. They also forced three turnovers, two interceptions and one fumble.

Two key cogs to the Meadville defense are both at inside linebacker. Walker and Griffin Buzzell fly around the field and seem to be in on every tackle.

“The chemistry on defense is just nasty, it’s off the wall,” Buzzell said. “We’ve been going hard at it in practice and we don’t stop when the game starts.”

Conneaut was held to 20 total yards of offense in the game.

“I think our defense has carried us throughout the whole season. Coach Mike Richards does a good job of coordinating the defense every week,” Collins said. “Really they keep getting better and better each week. Overall the defense has been really strong.

“The inside linebackers are good and the outside guys are good too. We have four really good linebackers. All four of them, whether they’re blitzing or they’re in coverage or playing the run they do a good job. Brady and Griffin patrol the inside really well. Those guys come through and play downhill and do a great job of blowing up the run game.”

On the other side of the ball, Buzzell is a hard running fullback who feeds off contact. He ran for a team-leading 131 yards off of seven carries. He also scored two rushing touchdowns.

Meadville kept pouring it on and held a 47-0 lead at halftime.

“It was Brady’s rivalry team and we saw coming out that they were dancing on the field,” Buzzell said. “We just had to put it to them in the army uniforms.”

The Dogs opened halftime with a long Simmons kick return for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a block in the back. Simmons also had a punt return touchdown called back because of a penalty.

Walker scored his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter from 21 yards out. His final stat line was three carries, three touchdowns.

Meadville cruised through the second half with backups and freshmen getting a majority of the carries on offense.

Meadville is now 4-2 overall and 4-0 in region action. They have two more region games on the schedule in 1-5 Franklin and 3-2 Oil City.

“I would like to think we can keep this up and I remain optimistic about this season. I see a team that continues to gain confidence week in and week out and get better each week. Are we capable of improving and staying at a high level? I think absolutely,” Collins said. “The kids have to understand they need to come to practice each week and get after it and stay focused and coachable. As long as they continue to do that I think were just starting to reach our potential.”

Meadville returns to Bender Field next week to play the Franklin Knights.

For Conneaut, they drop to 0-6 on the season and 0-5 in the region. The Eagles play Villa-Angela St. Joseph (Ohio) next Friday at home.

“We talk about looking within ourselves and adopting a growth mindset. We need to get better each and every week. The fact of the matter is we didn’t stay healthy and some guys were put into some situations that in reality they shouldn’t be put in to, but we had a game to play,” Conneaut head coach Jacob Stoyer said. “We need to learn from it, get better from it and we talk about growing not only as football players but as men as well.”

Conneaut 0 0 0 0 — 0

Meadville 19 28 19 6 — 0

First Quarter

M —Brady Walker 20-yard run (Xp good)

M —Brady Walker 31-yard run (Xp no good)

M —Khalon Simmons 1-yard run (Xp no good)

Second Quarter

M —Griffin Buzzell 8-yard run (Xp good)

M —Brighton Anderson 53-yard interception return (Xp good)

M —Brady Walker 21-yard run (Xp good)

M —Khalon Simmons 41-yard run (Xp good)

Third Quarter

M —Griffin Buzzell 52-yard run (Xp no good)

M —Ryan Reichel 16-yard run (Xp good)

M —Brayden Miller 5-yard run (Xp no good)

Fourth Quarter

M —Amari Grenaway 4-yard run (Xp good)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: M — Simmons 8-87, Buzzell 7-131, Walker 3-72, Reichel 1-16, McClure 5-41, Grenaway 5-41, Miller 2-38, Kosco 1-8, Burchard 1-12; C — B. Groover 6-8, L. Groover 7-4, Lehamn 6-6, Goldsmith 1-0, Michaud 1-(-2), Kelly 7-2, Carner 2-5

PASSING: B. Groover 2-8 -4 yards 2int

RECEIVING: L. Groover 1-(-5), Getz 1-1

Records: Conneaut 0-5, Meadville 4-2