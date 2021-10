Dear Students, Staff, Parents, and Community Members of Grand County School District:. As you know, we are living in unprecedented times and facing new challenges. I have watched these challenges divide us as a community and as a nation. I am writing this letter because I believe we can choose, as a community, to not allow ourselves to be divided, but instead to come together - even when we disagree. I believe we all have the same goal - to provide the best education possible to Grand County students. If we allow that to be our collective focus, we can overcome any differences in opinion.

