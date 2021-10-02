CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Fly for a Cure mascots take flight

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCYPRESS, Texas — Paragon Aviation Group‘s annual “Fly for a Cure” campaign has taken off. The mascots’ goal is to “fly” to as many FBOs as possible throughout the month of October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to help spread the word about early detection and raise money for breast cancer research, with an ultimate donation goal of donating $5,000 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, according to officials with the company, which has a network of 110 FBOs around the world.

generalaviationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
generalaviationnews.com

Ben Templeton’s flight of passage

Ben Templeton skipped his graduation from J. L. Mann High School in Greenville, South Carolina, to begin a super cross-country journey to the 48 lower states. After extensive planning and fundraising, he departed June 2, 2021, from Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) in Triple Tree’s 1947 J-3C-65 Piper Cub (N88073). Thirty-four...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yoursun.com

WWII veteran takes a Dream Flight

PUNTA GORDA — With a big thumbs up, 98-year-old World War II veteran John Allen was back in the air Sunday, flying over Charlotte Harbor and surrounding areas. Allen, of Englewood, served in the U.S. Air Force as a crew member on a B-24 bomber and part of 15th Air Force, which was deployed to the European Theater of the Second World War.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Jumbo Air Tanker Takes Last Flight

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. After 30 years in the air, Global SuperTanker Service has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
dakotanewsnow.com

NASA’s, EROS’ Landsat 9 takes flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A historic launch, five decades in the making, with ties to South Dakota took place earlier this afternoon. Landsat 9 is now in orbit. It’s a partnership between NASA and Earth Resources Observation and Science Center, north of Sioux Falls. Landsat 9 will replace Landsat 7, which launched in 1999, and together with Landsat 8, will collect images of the Earth’s forests, farms, cities, lakes, and coastlines.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
generalaviationnews.com

ATP opens new flight school at KGKY

ATP Flight School has opened a new 25,875-square-foot flight pilot training center at Arlington Municipal Airport (KGKY) in Texas. Joining ATP’s nationwide network of 70 locations, the Arlington facility is the largest in Texas, according to company officials. The fleet at the Arlington training center includes Garmin G1000 NXi-equipped Cessna...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Free Press - TFP

Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights Because Of Florida Disruption, Speculation On Vaccine-Mandate Protest

Thousands of travelers were temporarily stranded over the weekend, as Southwest Airlines canceled or delayed hundreds of flights at some of America’s busiest airports. The airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration cited a few factors for the chaos. Military training and inclement weather were two of them. But also mentioned...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Fly#Mascots#Cancer Research#Paragon Aviation Group#Starbucks Egfit#Venmo#Paragon Flight Training#U S Air Force#Ross Aviation#Ksdl#Fbo#The Paragon Network#Execujet Munich#Luxaviation Group
CBS LA

Southwest Airlines Experiences Slew Of Cancellations, Delays Nationwide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With claims of air traffic control and weather issues, Southwest Airlines has suffered three straight days of cancellations and delays, though no other major airlines have experienced the same level of problems. “If it’s not an emergency, I would not fly with Southwest right now even though I love Southwest,” passenger Debbie Day said. Back from a two-week cruise with her husband and another couple, Day was sitting in the Southwest terminal at LAX flanked by eight pieces of luggage. “To be honest, I’m not real happy. I’m a little bit sad and I’m really worried because I’m out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines Passengers In Denver Left Frustrated With Slew Of Delays & Cancelations

DENVER (CBS4) – Many Southwest Airlines passengers were left frustrated over the weekend after hundreds of flights were canceled at Denver International Airport and across the country. The airline says it had to cancel and delay flights because of air traffic control issues and bad weather. Wind speeds reached 100 mph in parts of Colorado on Saturday. ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Cancer
Interesting Engineering

How 1-Million-Pound Planes Manage to Fly

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Planes are generally pretty large, to begin with, but some planes are even bigger than your average aircraft. We are talking here about planes like the Antonov An-225 Mriya, the most massive airplane in the world, that has a maximum takeoff weight of 1.4 million lbs (640,000kg), and the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy and Boeing Dreamlifter that both possess maximum takeoff weights nearing 1 million lbs (454,000 kg).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Spirit Airlines plane catches fire after bird flies into one of its engines during take off

A Spirit Airlines flight caught fire after a bird flew into one of its engines during take off at the Atlantic City airport in New Jersey.The incident took place on Saturday when flight 3044, bound for Fort Lauderdale, was forced to stop after accelerating on the runway.A spokesperson for the airline said the plane stopped before leaving ground after a “large bird entered one of the plane's engines.”The plane was eventually brought to a stop and 102 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated. Two people on board reportedly suffered injuries.One video filmed inside the airport and circulating on social...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Never Wear These Shoes on a Plane, Flight Attendant and Pilot Warn

Before 2001, you probably didn't think much about what footwear to fly in, as long as it was comfortable. But ever since we've had to remove our shoes to get through security, that wardrobe decision has become a lot more loaded—you need shoes that don't have complicated ties or buckles, and that are easy to slip on and off so you don't hold up the line. But according to experts, there is actually one type of shoe that some people prefer that you should never wear on a plane, as they could pose more than one major risk. Read on to find out which pair of shoes you should store in your luggage instead, according to flight attendants, pilots, and other experts in the industry.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
generalaviationnews.com

Passenger struck by propeller while attempting to move wheel chocks

The pilot reported that he performed the preflight inspection at night and started the airplane, but the Cessna 172 would not move forward as he attempted to taxi from parking to the runway at the airport in Key West, Florida. He looked out the left window in search of wheel...
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy