Fly for a Cure mascots take flight
CYPRESS, Texas — Paragon Aviation Group‘s annual “Fly for a Cure” campaign has taken off. The mascots’ goal is to “fly” to as many FBOs as possible throughout the month of October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to help spread the word about early detection and raise money for breast cancer research, with an ultimate donation goal of donating $5,000 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, according to officials with the company, which has a network of 110 FBOs around the world.generalaviationnews.com
