Smartphones Can Be a Cesspool of Unhealthiness — Physically and Mentally

Smartphones: we can’t live without them. And yet, there are so many ways we can lose them. Here are ways your smartphone can get damaged and how to avoid them. We rely so much on our smartphones, but too often we take them for granted and forget to protect them. While technology has led to tougher and stronger smartphone designs, it’s still possible to break, fry, or otherwise ruin our phones through sloppy handling or oversight. But there are ways to stay one step ahead of potential accidents. Here are several ways your smartphone can get damaged and how to avoid them. Learn about them so you can make your phone last an exceptionally long time!

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO