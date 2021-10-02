CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida boy reels in fish, but alligator snatches catch

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtXFs_0cF4EDm000

PALM COAST, Fla. — This is no fish tale.

A Florida boy was reeling in a fish when an alligator stole his thunder -- along with the fish and fishing pole.

Sean McMahon was fishing with his 7-year-old son, Dawson McMahon, in Palm Coast on Florida’s east coast Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

“You got it, buddy,” Sean McMahon says in the 50-second video he posted to Facebook. “It’s all right, buddy. Keep going.”

“He’s a fighter,” Dawson McMahon says.

As the boy pulls the fish onto the grass at the shoreline, an alligator rushes out of the water and grabs it. Dawson McMahon dropped the pole and quickly moved away from the water’s edge as the gator swam away with the fish.

“Oh ... my ... God,” Sean McMahon says in the video.

“Dawson caught a bass tonight and out of nowhere an alligator came up,” Sean McMahon wrote on Facebook, “Ate the bass and ripped his pole into the water.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Man dies while competing in triathlon in Florida

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old man died Sunday while competing in the Game On! Triathlon in Ponte Vedra Beach, organizers told WJAX-TV. Officials with Game On! Race Events told the news station that the triathlete experienced an unspecified medical emergency while in the water for the swim portion of the event. The man’s name was not immediately released.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Stink bugs return: How to deal with smelly invasion

As temperatures start to dip across much of the nation, there could be a smelly invasion happening. Brown marmorated stink bugs are looking for warmth and homes are their perfect sanctuary, WHAS reported. Stinkbug background. Stink bugs, according to Pest World, were introduced into the U.S. from Eastern Asia in...
ANIMALS
WSB Radio

The Latest: Some Amazon staff to work remotely indefinitely

SEATTLE — Amazon says it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post. It’s a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week after offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Palm Coast, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
City
Palm Coast, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy