The William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund hosts its inaugural “Run Billy Run” 5K road race and 1-mile walk at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke. STCC Community Engagement Director Lidya Rivera-Early joined “STCC Around” on WTCC, 90.7 FM. “We are super excited to be taking part in this event,” she said. “Bill was an avid runner and in this way he will be celebrated. The event will benefit The William J. Boyle Scholarship, which honors his legacy and is presented to a Putnam student who will attend STCC.”

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO