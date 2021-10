BADBADNOTGOOD — “Beside April”. Critics used terms such as “unique” and “imaginative” to describe BADBADNOTGOOD’s music, but the Canadian collective was just another example of a common phenomenon: white men in proximity to hip-hop. The trio came together at Humber College’s music school where they bonded over a shared love of alternative hip-hop and performed jazzy renditions of Odd Future songs. Supposedly, their instructors hated it. But the group persisted, got noticed by Tyler, The Creator and went viral soon after. Suddenly, they were popular enough to drop out of college and thumb their noses at the professors who probably just wanted them to make a 12-bar blues, or something.

