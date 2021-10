MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported 3,714 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths Friday, following a report that over 230 grade schools have had five or more virus cases since the start of the school year. The additional figures bring the state’s total case count to 714,790, while 8,170 people have died since March of 2020. Roughly 52,000 tests were processed in the past 24 hours. With the spike in exposures in schools, COVID-19 testing has surged in recent weeks. Health officials are encouraging families to get tested at mass testing sites or at local retail pharmacies, instead of taking children to...

