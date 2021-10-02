CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'What A Team' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Southampton

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Southampton in the Premier League.

It's been a disappointing week for the Blues. Back-to-back defeats exposed Chelsea's drop in performance levels and they'll be itching to put it right on Saturday in west London.

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Werner, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi earn starts for the Blues against the Saints in west London.

Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were also handed starts by Tuchel against the Saints.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

