Blue Reflection: Second Light second trailer

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released the second official trailer for Blue Reflection: Second Light. Here is a brief overview of the game, via Koei Tecmo:. Blue Reflection: Second Light follows the adventures of three students—Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou—who find themselves transported to a mysterious floating academy, searching for clues to find their way back home, with only their names as memories. One day, a strange new space spreads across the outskirts of the academy. Since the new land surrounds the world the heroines inhabit, they refer to it as “the heart of the world” and name the unexplained new area Heartscape.