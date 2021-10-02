CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Blue Reflection: Second Light second trailer

Gematsu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released the second official trailer for Blue Reflection: Second Light. Here is a brief overview of the game, via Koei Tecmo:. Blue Reflection: Second Light follows the adventures of three students—Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou—who find themselves transported to a mysterious floating academy, searching for clues to find their way back home, with only their names as memories. One day, a strange new space spreads across the outskirts of the academy. Since the new land surrounds the world the heroines inhabit, they refer to it as “the heart of the world” and name the unexplained new area Heartscape.

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Film Threat

One Second

TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2021 REVIEW! Yimou Zhang’s One Second is an odd-little film about the power of cinema and its sway over communities and individuals. The story opens at a gas stop on a long desert road in China. Our protagonist (Zhang Yi) spots a young girl (Haocun Liu) stealing one of the film canisters from a courier heading towards the movie house several miles away. In an elaborate series of events, the man chases the girl down, and the two get into a fight over the reel.
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

Stranger Of Paradise Gets March Release Date, New Trailer, And Second Demo

Square Enix’s Tokyo Game Show presentation provided a chaotic new look at Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. A beefy new trailer delivered confirmation that Team Ninja’s wacky spin-off/prequel to Final Fantasy 1 arrives on March 18. The new trailer shows off more the game’s action-heavy combat as Jack and...
VIDEO GAMES
Cartoon Brew

Watch The Trailer For ‘Fireheart,’ The Second Feature From Montreal’s L’Atelier Animation

Think Mulan transposed to jazz-age New York and you’ll have a sense of Fireheart, a new French-Canadian feature animated at Montreal’s L’Atelier Animation. Young Georgia dreams of becoming a firefighter like her father, but 1930s society has other ideas of what a woman should be. Her only option is to disguise herself as a man. Entertainment One is bringing the family feature to U.K. and Ireland theaters on February 11, 2022. The first trailer has just dropped:
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Gust#Ao#Playstation 4 And Switch#Playstation 4 Switch#Japanese
NME

‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ sheds light on Cathay’s second legendary lord

As Total War: Warhammer 3 gets closer to release, Creative Assembly is showing off details on various legendary lords coming to the game. This week, the Total War blog focused on Zhao Ming, also known as the Iron Dragon. As the ruler of the Grand Cathayan Western Provinces, he will be a prominent figure in the game’s lore and gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary trailer reveals event, more

Cloud versions of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind are coming to Switch. All kinds of 20th anniversary merchandise is also on the way. An offline version of Kingdom Hearts: Union χ [Cross] where you...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record cancelled following death of Wildman producer and CEO Haruto Watanabe [Update 2: Watanabe not dead]

Wildman has cancelled the development of Panzer Dragon: Voyage Record—a virtual reality Panzer Dragoon omnibus game initially planned for console, PC, and standalone virtual reality platforms—following the death of company CEO Haruto Watanabe. A tweet from the game’s official Twitter account reads: “Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record has been cancelled due...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 135: Lilith’ video

Volume 135 of Atlus‘ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Lilith. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here, here, and here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Gematsu

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is an action role-playing video game collection developed and published by Square Enix. The Switch version is cloud-only. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is a compilation of six unforgettable Kingdom Hearts experiences that form the foundation of the series. The collection features:
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is an action role-playing video game collection developed and published by Square Enix. The Switch version is cloud-only. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a compilation of 3 magical KINGDOM HEARTS experiences that no fan should be without. The collection features:
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy ‘Cosmo the Space Dog’ cinematic

Publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal have released a new cinematic for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy introducing Cosmo the space dog. Here is an overview of the cinematic, via Square Enix:. In the new video cutscene for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which features an interaction between Cosmo...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Babylon’s Fall

Babylon’s Fall is an action role-playing video game developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix. Featuring fluid co-op-combat, powerful weapons and a unique, striking art style, the epic world of Babylon’s Fall is coming to the PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The game can be played in parties up to four and will feature a range of post-launch game modes at no additional cost. More details will be revealed throughout the year and player recruitment for closed beta testing is now open.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Monark demo launches October 8 in Japan

Publisher FuRyu and developer Historia will release a demo for Monark for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on October 8 in Japan, the companies announced. Save data from the demo can be carried over to the full game when it launches on October 14 in Japan. Monark is due...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin details Neon, Princess Sarah, battle actions, difficulty settings, more

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have released new information and screenshots for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin introducing new characters Neon and Princess Sarah, battle actions, difficulty settings, multiplayer, and locations. ■ What is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?. With the memory of their struggle buried...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Rhythm puzzle platformer Monomals coming to Switch on October 21

Publisher Rogue Games and developer PICOMY will release rhythm puzzle platformer Monomals for Switch via Nintendo eShop on October 21, the companies announced. Pre-orders are available now. Monomals first launched for Apple Arcade in November 2019. Here is an overview of the game, via Rogue Games:. About. There’s a big...
TECHNOLOGY
Gematsu

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is a horror video game developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of standalone, cinematic branching horror games where the decisions you make in the game determine the story and the outcome you receive.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! announced for Switch

Bandai Namco has announced party game PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! for Switch, based on the Japanese stop-motion short anime series. It will launch on December 16 in Japan and Asia with English subtitles for 5,680 yen. A Digital Deluxe edition will also be available for 5,980 yen. Here...
THEATER & DANCE
Gematsu

Mon Amour launches October 14

“One-button insta-death kissing-action” game Mon Amour will launch for Switch and PC via Steam on October 14 for $8.99 / €7.99 / £6.99 / 980 yen, developer Onion Games announced. Here is an overview of the game, via Onion Games:. About. There’s a 99 percent chance you’ll instantly die as...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy