BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stalled-out front will keep the first weekend of October on the gloomy side. Showers are likely today in the northern half of the region, with the chance for a few showers south. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers will continue tonight, Sunday and Monday, so keep the rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans or looking at the fall foliage.