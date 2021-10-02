How They Write a Script: Ernest Lehman

Jay Fingers, Novelist, Journalist, Editor, and Screenwriter: I think it’s undeniable, every film, every story has that moment. Jay: As I mentioned I have ideas rattling in my head. When I decide that I want to work on something the first thing that I do is I get a composition notebook usually like one of those black and white speckled notebooks and that’s a holdover from junior high. My writing teacher she made us get the black and white speckled notebook, that’s where all of our assignments were (we did them in that notebook) so that’s just stuck with me to this day. I get a notebook, write the working title on the cover and the first page is reserved for the title and character names. I usually start with the protagonist. Once I’ve got that notebook, every idea, every thought that I have about this story goes into that notebook. There’s no real rhyme or reason, aside from the first page, I don’t have a section for dialogue or anything like that. Everything that I’ve been thinking goes into that notebook. If I go out to have lunch or whatever and something hits me that I think would be perfect, I come back and I put it in that notebook. Once I have kind of like all the notes and everything I craft my outline. My outlines are not too detailed (they’re pretty spare) and this is because once I have…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).

