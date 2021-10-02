How They Write a Script: Ernest Lehman
Wrote Sabrina, The King and I, North by Northwest, West Side Story, The Sound of Music, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? among others. Ernest Lehman was one of the most critically lauded and commercially successful screenwriters in Hollywood. In a writing career that spanned three decades, Lehman wrote many notable movies including Sabrina (1954), The King and I (1956), North by Northwest (1959), West Side Story (1961), The Sound of Music (1965), and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966). Lehman was nominated four times for the Best Writing Academy Award and was the recipient of a lifetime achievement award in 2001. Lehman died on July 2, 2005.gointothestory.blcklst.com
Comments / 0