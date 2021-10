LAWRENCE — There’s excitement in Bill Self’s voice Tuesday, as he’s speaking about what’s coming on Friday, and a palpable level of anticipation. Kansas’ head men’s basketball coach is just a few days away from Late Night in the Phog. He’s less than a week away from enjoying an atmosphere inside Allen Fieldhouse among Jayhawks fans in a way he just hasn’t been able to for some time, due to the pandemic. And that excitement and anticipation has him going, he’s saying “it’s been a long time since anybody at any school from a basketball standpoint’s had any fun from a crowd standpoint, energy and all that stuff.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO