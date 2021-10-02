CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sing a song of freedom with 'Diana: The Musical' and more

By Analysis by Lisa Respers France
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — With Britney Spears' conservatorship battle back in the news this week, it seems appropriate to reflect on the dark side of celebrity. Ahead of its Broadway premiere on November 2, a musical about the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, is hitting Netflix. It "celebrates the life of...

