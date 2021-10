LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The peak in coronavirus cases as summer came to an end has had a dramatic impact on blood donations. According to the American Red Cross, the supply is at its lowest post-summer level since 2015 and says it must collect 10,000 additional blood products nationwide each week over the next month so there is enough blood supply to meet hospital and patient needs.

