Bodyguard: Remake planned with Latina

A remake of the 1992 romantic drama film The Bodyguard is coming, and Billboard wants to know: Which pop star could play Whitney Houston's role?. Variety first reported the news and wrote that Cardi B's name has been floated around, with Channing Tatum as her potential co-star. Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle is already playing Ariel in the upcoming 2023 Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, so the Grown-ish actress would have some practice in playing a lead role in an iconic remake. Zendaya is the youngest person to ever win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series for her lead role in HBO's Euphoria, so she clearly has the acting chops.

