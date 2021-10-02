CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida boy reels in fish, but alligator snatches catch

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 9 days ago
PALM COAST, Fla. — This is no fish tale.

A Florida boy was reeling in a fish when an alligator stole his thunder -- along with the fish and fishing pole.

Sean McMahon was fishing with his 7-year-old son, Dawson McMahon, in Palm Coast on Florida’s east coast Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

“You got it, buddy,” Sean McMahon says in the 50-second video he posted to Facebook. “It’s all right, buddy. Keep going.”

“He’s a fighter,” Dawson McMahon says.

As the boy pulls the fish onto the grass at the shoreline, an alligator rushes out of the water and grabs it. Dawson McMahon dropped the pole and quickly moved away from the water’s edge as the gator swam away with the fish.

“Oh ... my ... God,” Sean McMahon says in the video.

“Dawson caught a bass tonight and out of nowhere an alligator came up,” Sean McMahon wrote on Facebook, “Ate the bass and ripped his pole into the water.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

©2021 Cox Media Group

