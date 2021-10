I have served the Village of Newton Falls well in the year since I have been appointed to fill the seat that was open when the past councilman resigned. I have been involved with many of the organizations that we have here in town. I have been on several Boards and Commissions in the Village including a Trustee of the Newton Falls Joint Fire District. I would like the opportunity to continue to serve the people of not only the 1st Ward, but anyone throughout the town and township should the opportunity arise. I will be happy to give anyone a voice that needs it.

