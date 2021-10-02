CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedro-woolley, WA

Election Preview: Sedro-Woolley School Board

By KERA WANIELISTA @Kera_SVH
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzhMx_0cF3xd8W00
Brent Schiefelbein (left) and Enrique Lopez-Cisneros.

Sedro-Woolley School Board incumbent Enrique Lopez-Cisneros is looking to retain his seat in the Nov. 2 election against Brent Schiefelbein.

Lopez-Cisneros, who was elected to the board in 2017, works as the regional migrant education coordinator for Northwest Educational Service District 189.

He said he is running to retain his seat to continue to promote the successes of all of the district's students.

Some of the things he said the district is doing well include making sure students are learning, are safe and feel welcomed.

Especially as the district continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the district must continue trying to find ways to help its students grow, he said.

"I also think it is crucial for educators to continue having grace for our students," he said. "We are still in a world pandemic and it is important to continue being there for our students and families. I will continue to recommend our district to listen to our Woolley youth and families on how to best support Woolley youth succeed and feel welcomed in our schools."

Schiefelbein, a Sedro-Woolley Public Works employee, said the district is doing well with its summer food program, as well as the installation of new safety features at the district's schools.

To address pandemic learning loss, Schiefelbein said the district needs to get back to normal.

"In my opinion kids need normal," he said. "They need their life back."

As for Gov. Jay Inslee's mandate that all students, staff and visitors in school buildings must wear masks, Schiefelbein said he would rather that decision be left to parents.

"I think the mask mandate is detrimental to the students," he said. "We have taught them to live in fear of a virus where there is no statistical risk for them. If nothing else, we need to make it the parents' choice. Health and medical choices for children is the parents' job, not the school's."

Lopez-Cisneros said that while he wishes there was something the board could do to address the situation, Inslee's office has made it clear the mandate is not optional.

"With that said, I do appreciate seeing children in person in our school buildings," he said. "Happy and excited visiting with friends, while wearing their masks and social distancing to keep themselves and those they love safe."

Schiefelbein said previously that the biggest issue facing the district was politics making its way into schools.

"Teachers should not push their bias, whether they are on the left or on the right," he said. "We need to teach kids to think critically and for themselves, not what to think."

Although the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction said critical race theory is not part of schools' curriculum, Schiefelbein said it should not be taught in schools.

According to the Associated Press, critical race theory is a “way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism ... (that) centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.”

"It is divisive," Schiefelbein said. "No person should be told they can or cannot do something because of the color of their skin, or that they are the reason someone can't accomplish something because of their skin color."

He believes that basic health, not comprehensive sexual education, should be taught in schools, he said.

Lopez-Cisneros disagreed with Schiefelbein's assessment of such issues.

"I guarantee our community none of what my opponent stated is happening," he said. "We have such an outstanding school community, who care so much for all our students (and) families and want to see all our youth in our K-12 schools succeed, feel welcomed and excel beyond high school. I will continue to push for honoring and uplifting the stories, intersectionalities and experiences of all our children and families."

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The company and the pilots union said the cancellations were not in response to the airline’s decision to mandate vaccinations. Southwest canceled...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
City
Sedro-woolley, WA
Reuters

U.S. parades, protests mark Columbus Day, now also Indigenous Peoples' Day

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Christopher Columbus Day drew crowds on Monday with U.S. city parades marking the explorer's voyage and Italian-American culture, as the focus increasingly turned to the heritage and plight of indigenous people subjugated by European settlers. At the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
1K+
Followers
165
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy