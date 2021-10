Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I moved to Culpeper County in 2006, and delivered my son a few months later. My sweet neighbors took me under their wing. A retired Army Drill Sergeant and his wife opened their home and their hearts to my little family. She was the first COVID-19 death in our community, and he quickly followed. Another good friend lost both of his parents within 30 days of each other. His mom had her vaccination scheduled for the Tuesday after she died. My uncle died of congestive heart failure — a remote doctor’s visit didn’t reveal his badly swollen ankles and he did not mention them.

