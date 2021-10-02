Payton Moormeier Drops “What I Need”

Since making his debut about a year ago, singer-songwriter, guitarist and viral content creator Payton Moormeier, who goes simply by the name Payton, has already racked up some truly incredible statistics – 40 million streams, 800 million likes, 15 million fans on TikTok – and become a considerable force and name in the world of pop and alternative music. He’s also been championed by numerous outlets and publications including Earmilk and Alternative Press, the latter who called him an “artist you need to hear.” He dropped his latest single, pop-punk song “What I Need” at the end of last month, which he describes as being: “…just a feel-good track that feels like summer and hometown vibes. It’s good energy and care free. The guitar sets the mood and it feels like life is just free and simple when you get into the energy of the song.”