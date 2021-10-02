CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Payton Moormeier Drops “What I Need”

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince making his debut about a year ago, singer-songwriter, guitarist and viral content creator Payton Moormeier, who goes simply by the name Payton, has already racked up some truly incredible statistics – 40 million streams, 800 million likes, 15 million fans on TikTok – and become a considerable force and name in the world of pop and alternative music. He’s also been championed by numerous outlets and publications including Earmilk and Alternative Press, the latter who called him an “artist you need to hear.” He dropped his latest single, pop-punk song “What I Need” at the end of last month, which he describes as being: “…just a feel-good track that feels like summer and hometown vibes. It’s good energy and care free. The guitar sets the mood and it feels like life is just free and simple when you get into the energy of the song.”

popwrapped.com

Comments / 0

Related
popwrapped.com

Ellery Bonham Drops Her Debut LP ‘Quarterlife Blur’

As a song-writer, artist and producer, Ellery Bonham first came to mass attention via her viral debut High & Low in 2014. Since then, she has amassed more than 10 million streams across several digital platforms and been featured in and championed by the likes of Billboard and Entertainment Weekly. Her songs blend R&B, pop and alternative, making her an artist able to connect with a wide range of music fans and now, after three years writing and recording, she’s just dropped her first full-length album, ‘Quarterlife Blur.’
MUSIC
gannonknight.com

Lil Nas X releases new album “MONTERO”

Rapper Montero Hill, who goes by the stage name Lil Nas X, released his debut album “MONTERO” on Sept. 17. Hill, known for the country-rap force “Old Town Road” that seized the charts in 2019, was met with instant success, as several of the tracks made it to the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Teddi Gold Talks Her ‘Vol. 2’ EP

Having had her music featured as an official song for the ‘Register To Vote’ campaigns run by Facebook and Instagram last year, and with support behind her from the likes of American Songwriter, Popdust and The Line of Best Fit, Teddi Gold is an artist who knows what it takes to be noticed. She’s also an individual who uses her platforms for good; speaking out about causes and events that matter to her and donating proceeds from her Pride Month release “Boom Boom” to the ACLU. Today, she’s released her ‘Vol. 2’ EP and PopWrapped caught up with her to find out all about it.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Jacob Ezra Drops New Project, ‘The Organic Sounds’

Jacob Ezra is a fellow Music Journalist by day, but… he is also an artist himself. Jacob is from Vancouver, Canada and he is quickly making a name for himself alongside his journalism. The young emerging artist beautifully crafts together amazing, vibey music that leaves you honestly, in love and wanting more.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Payton Moormeier
Rolling Stone

Adele Previews New Song ‘Easy on Me’ Ahead of Single’s Release

Adele offered a preview of her new song “Easy on Me” on Instagram Live Saturday ahead of the single’s release on Friday, October 15th. The singer, whose new album 30 has not yet officially been announced, shared a 45-second snippet of the ballad, stopping right as the chorus was about to kick in. .@Adele just previewed her new single, “Easy On Me,” on IG Live. 🗓: 10.15 pic.twitter.com/toI0Yg7P3C — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 9, 2021 “There ain’t no gold in this river / That I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” Adele sings on the track, which she revealed in a Vogue interview was produced by...
MUSIC
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Music#Tiktok#Earmilk#Alternative Press
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughters Alabama and Penelope Bond as Parents’ Romance Stays Strong

Family ties. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters seem to be bonding as their relationship continues. The 45-year-old rocker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, shared a TikTok video on Friday, September 10, that showed Penelope Disick, 9, smiling as she bopped around, dancing to the PinkPantheress song “Pain.”. Alabama has shown...
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj ‘Came Hard’ For Candiace Dillard At ‘RHOP’ Reunion: ‘It Was An Epic Moment

Nicki Minaj made it known she wanted to show up to the ‘RHOP’ reunion and her dreams came true as she surprised the ladies and went in on housewife Candiace Dillard!. Nicki Minaj, 38, took to social media in July to tell her followers that she was hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion — a job usually reserved for the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen, 53. But her wishes came true this week when she showed up to set and she went in on one housewife in particular. “She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Shannen Doherty shares candid photos to show the ‘truth’ of cancer

Shannen Doherty has posted candid pictures of her battle with stage 4 breast cancer on social media to show fans what the disease really looks like.The former Beverly Hills 90210 star said she wanted to educate her followers so they would get check-ups and “cut thru the fear” of what may be in their future.She posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, saying: “For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefocus.news

Who is Keshia Knight Pulliam's ex-husband? Meet Edgerton Hartwell

House Of Payne actor Keisha Knight Pulliam has just got married to long-term partner Brad James. Congratulations to the happy couple! However, many fans are interested in her dating history and previous relationships. We introduce you to Keisha Knight Pulliam’s ex-husband, ex-NFL-star Edgerton Hartwell. Keisha Knight Pulliam announces marriage to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy