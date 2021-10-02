CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are one point off the top of the table, but have lost their last two games in all competitions.

They haven't lost consecutive games in the league under the German yet, and face a Southampton side who are yet to win in the league this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XL4M2_0cF3uZNR00
SIPA USA

Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the clash:

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Werner, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech

Southampton XI to face Chelsea: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Walcott, Tella, A. Armstrong

Bench: Forster, Lyanco, Perraud, Diallo, Djenepo, S. Armstrong, Adams, Elyounoussi, Long

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Southampton 0-1 Wolves: Premier League – Player Ratings

Southampton were beaten 0-1 at St. Mary’s by Raul Jimenez’s first Premier League goal in 10 months. Ralph Hasenhuttl continues to rotate his players thanks to the club addressing squad depth. Alex McCarthy is the #1 keeper and is quieting doubters with back to back shutouts. Kyle Walker-Peters appears to be outplaying Romain Perraud, although tactics are likely a selection discussion. The Mohammed Salisu/Jan Bednarek pairing however is one to stay, with Jack Stephens sidelined and Lyanco showing he needs time to adapt to Premier League play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watch Chelsea vs. Southampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Premier League is back in action this weekend. Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -250; Draw +360; Southampton +800. Southampton and Chelsea are meeting up for the first time this season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Last year, Southampton and Chelsea were perfect equals, playing to 3-3 and 1-1 draws.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

After having a 16th goal ruled out, Timo Werner ended his six-month Premier League scoring drought... his performance against Southampton was the perfect reminder of why Chelsea paid £47m for him

He was buried among his team-mates, but you would not have blamed Timo Werner for sneaking a peak at the movements of referee Martin Atkinson. In the 84th minute, he had just ended a six-month Premier League goal drought, won this match for Chelsea and ensured the club put to bed a bad week with a vital three points to go top.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton result: Five things we learned as Blues go top of Premier League

Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners over Southampton on a thoroughly sodden Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel opted to rotate his side after the midweek exertions of the Champions League, where a tired-looking XI fell to a 1-0 defeat against Juventus. With the likes of Jorginho rested, up stepped academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson Odoi and Trevor Chalaobah against the Saints. And step up is exactly what Chalobah did, with the 22-year-old handing the Blues an early lead from a well-worked corner kick.The remainder of the first half would be fairly frustrating for Chelsea, who saw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#German#Walker Peters#A Armstrong Bench
chatsports.com

'It was the story of my whole Chelsea career in one game!': Timo Werner relieved to score first Premier League goal since February against Southampton after having first-half goal chalked off

Timo Werner believes his Chelsea career to date was summed up by his mixed fortunes in the 3-1 win against Southampton. The Blues went top of the Premier League table on Saturday after Trevor Chalobah and Ben Chilwell netted either side of the Germany international's first top-flight goal since February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Juventus vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea are no longer unbeaten on the season, after losing to Manchester City at home on Saturday. Having to bounce back from that defeat in what is most likely to be our toughest Champions League group stage match isn’t exactly ideal, but bounce back is what we’re going have to try to do.
SOCCER
The Independent

PSG vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino would have been concerned by the way his team played out a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in their Champions League opener.And the Argentine manager will have been even more worried when he found out that Lionel Messi was suffering from an injury - one that could potentially keep him out of tonight’s clash against Manchester City.It’s bizarre to think, but a defeat to the Premier League champions tonight could already leave PSG with a lot of work to do if they are to qualify from this group.Follow PSG vs Man City LIVE!RB Leipzig will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Norwich confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Burnley host Norwich at Turf Moor this afternoon in a meeting of two of the Premier League’s winless sides. Sean Dyche’s side sit 19th with two points from their opening six games and were denied a first win of the season at Leicester last weekend after Chris Wood’s late header was ruled out for offside. It took Burnley eight matches to get their first win of the season last term and the Clarets will be desperate to get off the mark against a Norwich side who are on a run of six consecutive defeats top open the campaign. Daniel Farke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
372
Followers
3K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy