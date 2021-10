The Hartford Wolf Pack have released their training camp roster, and it has some familiar names. On the roster you’ll see a bunch of cuts from the Rangers training camp, such as Patrick Khodorenko, Tim Gettinger, and Jonny Brodzinski. One player to watch this year is Ty Ronning, who had a bit of a resurgence last season. He always had the skill, and it looks like the other aspects of his game caught up.

HOCKEY ・ 9 DAYS AGO