Al Horford: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum don’t need to be best friends

Brown (wrist) will be fully available to start training camp, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown's status was somewhat in question after he revealed last week that his wrist was still healing following a surgical procedure back in mid-May. However, the star forward will not face any limitations when training camp begins Tuesday, which is an ultra-encouraging sign for a Celtics team hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. On an individual basis, however, Brown had the best season of his career, averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 three-pointers per game. As he heads into his sixth NBA season, Brown's fantasy value is at an all-time high.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO