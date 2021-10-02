Watch now: Geneva Lake General Store now open in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists and beyond. Stephanie Morrison stood at the counter on a quiet afternoon in the first days of fall. She took a moment to straighten out some items — empty boxes, bits and bobs left over from the store's opening in early August. Near the front door, two women chatted over a jewelry display.