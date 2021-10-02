Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area $5000 Grant Round Now Open

Businesses encouraged to apply for funds to construct outdoor seating areas from Oct. 11-29 The city of Sandy will soon reopen its permanent covered structures grant program for a second round of applicants. Sandy businesses, such as restaurants, bars and gyms are eligible to apply. The majority of the funds granted will come from the Urban Renewal Agency fund. The grant is designed to be used for businesses within the urban renewal district. However, the city has set aside some general funds for businesses outside of those boundaries but still within the boundaries of Sandy.

SANDY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO