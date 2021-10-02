CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area $5000 Grant Round Now Open

By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area is pleased to be able to provide small grants up to $5000 for heritage projects within the portions of Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties in the heritage area. Recent grants include oral histories, walking tour brochures, interpretative panels, and publication of research. Capital projects (i.e., “bricks and mortar” renovations, new construction, or purchase of property) are not eligible for a small grant.

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Heritage Commission to discuss CLG and TAP Grant programs in a hybrid meeting

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening. PLANNING PUBLIC HEARING. The Planning Board Business Meeting was held on...
MANCHESTER, NH
foxbaltimore.com

Preparing for Greater Chesapeake Bay Area Team Hope Walk

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Huntington's Disease Society of America's (HDSA)Chesapeake Bay Affiliate will be hosting the Greater Chesapeake Bay Area Team Hope Walk on Saturday, October 16 at 10:00 AM at Wheaton Regional Park in Silver Spring, Maryland. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fund raising event, which takes...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Portland Tribune

City of Sandy offers second round of covered structures grants

Businesses encouraged to apply for funds to construct outdoor seating areas from Oct. 11-29 The city of Sandy will soon reopen its permanent covered structures grant program for a second round of applicants. Sandy businesses, such as restaurants, bars and gyms are eligible to apply. The majority of the funds granted will come from the Urban Renewal Agency fund. The grant is designed to be used for businesses within the urban renewal district. However, the city has set aside some general funds for businesses outside of those boundaries but still within the boundaries of Sandy.
SANDY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake#Charity#Virtual Small Grants
Sonoma Index Tribune

Impact100 plans next round of grants

Impact100 Sonoma has announced that for its upcoming 2022 grants cycle, it will continue to use the “Impetus Grants” model adopted for the 2021 grants cycle. These grants will provide funding of up to $25,000 related to strengthening the core missions of Sonoma Valley nonprofit organizations and supporting them on the road to long-term recovery and resilience.
SONOMA, CA
Weirton Daily Times

Celebrating area’s river heritage

STEUBENVILLE — For the next two weeks, Historic Fort Steuben will celebrate the area’s river heritage with From Canoes to Showboats: A Century of Change, an exhibit on the history, effects and stories of the Ohio River and the characters that became legendary. The exhibit runs through Oct. 17 at...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Umatilla County Historical Society receives grant funding for Heritage Station Museum

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Historical Society has received $15,000 for maintaining and upgrading the Heritage Station Museum in Pendleton. The grant funding comes from Union Pacific Railroad, the historical society announced in a press release. The funding will be used to replace the museum's doors and redesign the admissions area. It is part of the historical society's capital improvement project.
PENDLETON, OR
myeasternshoremd.com

Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center Bulkhead closed for construction

CHESTER — The Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center Bulkhead and boat ramp along the Kent Narrows will be closed to all pedestrians during construction. Construction is slated to begin Oct. 12 and expected to last until May. The contractors will work Monday through Friday and the closure will continue even...
CHESTER, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
crowrivermedia.com

United Way offers second round of grants

Eleven organizations have benefited this year from the Community Small Grants of the United Way of McLeod County. That number is soon to grow. “In these times we’re not normally able to do two rounds, so we’re excited to be able to,” said Debra Siemsen, program manager for UWMC. The...
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
tricountysentry.com

Small business relief grant program reaches round nine

Oxnard– In his Tuesday, September 21, report to the city council, City Manager Alex Nguyen said the rent and utility relief program for tenants and landlords is still available. “There is a fund being managed by the state, and you can get 100 percent of your overdue rent and utility...
CBS 46

Nominations now open for McDonald's 4th annual Golden Grants Program

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Golden Grants are back for the fourth year, and it’s time to start getting nominations in!. The grants, which are 100% funded by local McDonald’s Owner/ Operators, are available for programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education, and growth for students K-12.
ADVOCACY
coastalpoint.com

Grant applications now being accepted from Millsboro-area non-profits

The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club is now accepting applications for community grants. The club awards grants once a year to non-profit organizations serving Georgetown and Millsboro. The grants are underwritten each year by the club’s signature Flags for Heroes fundraising project, which takes place every spring. The project honors military veterans...
MILLSBORO, DE
Suffolk News-Herald

M&M Hospitality to open new Chesapeake restaurant

Brian and Teresa Mullins are expanding their restaurant empire to Chesapeake. The dynamic duo, who own M&M Hospitality Group, are opening up the 10,148 square foot restaurant Cork & Bull at Summit Pointe in Chesapeake. The new restaurant follows other successful restaurants they have opened in Suffolk, including Vintage Tavern,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Cornell University

Applications open for community engagement grants

The David M. Einhorn Center for Community Engagement is accepting grant applications to fund projects, programs and networks of people dedicated to community-engaged learning. The three open funding opportunities support a wide range of activities, including curricular, co-curricular, research, leadership and network-building. Offered for the first time this year, Public...
ADVOCACY
cwbradio.com

Clark County Community Foundation's Grant Allocation Period Open Now

The Clark County Community Foundation is pleased to announce its annual Grant Allocation Program is now open. Completed applications from eligible Clark County non-profit organizations will be accepted by the Foundation if received or postmarked by November 15, 2021. Current grant application forms can be obtained from the Foundation’s website...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Wicked Local

Friends of Marblehead Public Schools grants new round of wishes

Friends of Marblehead Public Schools is ushering in its third decade of funding innovative initiatives in schools with new board members and a new round of grants. From implementing “whole brain-whole body” learning experiences to maximizing executive function, to integrating today’s ever-developing technology with sound educational practices, this year’s grants span the spectrum of academic disciplines, student ages, and interests.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
The Lima News

Area counties awarded development, infrastructure grants

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Development announced Monday it awarded a total of $12 million in grants to 22 Ohio communities through the Critical Infrastructure and Neighborhood Revitalization programs. Seven of those grants were awarded to communities across Auglaize, Hardin, Mercer and Van Wert counties to assist with various...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Gazette

El Paso County opens additional round of American Rescue Plan Act grants for organizations supporting tourism

El Paso County is accepting applications for another round of American Rescue Plan Act funding grants to help alleviate financial burdens and workforce challenges faced by local organizations that support local businesses and tourism. “A healthy and thriving small business and nonprofit sector are vital to the economic recovery of...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
talbotspy.org

Easton Utilities Wastewater Facility Certified as a Pollinator Friendly Designation

In partnership with The Bee and Butterfly Habitat Fund, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, contractor Evan Miles with Bluestem Farms, and U.S Fish and Wildlife Service Chesapeake Bay Field Office, 16 acres of pollinator habitat were installed between and around the 204 solar array panels at the Easton Sustainability Campus. “We are delighted to help create something so resourceful in an already environment friendly location,” stated Doug Abbott, Water & Wastewater Department Manager for Easton Utilities.
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy