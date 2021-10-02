The 12 Best Movie Scores To Write To

Romantic movies have always been a major part of the entertainment industry. For decades, however, Black viewers failed to see any love stories that represented them on the big screen. Slowly but surely, though, that started to change during the 1970s. By the 90s, there were several romance movies featuring predominately Black casts, and many of them became box office successes. Many of these films even helped launch the careers of some of Hollywood’s best-known Black stars. Although love is at the center of these stories, they also touch on other issues that are relevant to the Black community and, in many cases, the world as a whole. Continue reading to see our list of the 10 best Black romance movies.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO