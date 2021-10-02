The 12 Best Movie Scores To Write To
Whether you’re writing a novel, screenplay, or essay, there are times when the creative juices will temporarily stop flowing. A great way to get a strike of inspiration? Listening to a great movie score. However, not just any movie soundtrack will do. It’s best to avoid songs with lyrics, since they’ll likely distract you from forming sentences of your own. But a purely instrumental score will help create the right atmosphere for your writing project.wcrz.com
Comments / 0