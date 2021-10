Netflix's dystopian Korean thriller series Squid Game has "a very good chance" of becoming Netflix's most popular show yet, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Monday. "There's a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It's called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure," Sarandos, who is also the head of content at Netflix, said Monday at the Code conference in Los Angeles. But he added that there's "a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever."

