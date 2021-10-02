Dad Brings in a Tiny Kitten to Keep His 'Clingy Cat' Company | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Sometimes, you can just tell when a pair of cats are best buds or even soul mates. This bond between two cats is beautiful to behold. And the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center in Iowa recently took two cats into their care that proved to be a bonded pair. The bond comes not just because they love each other—because Keller and Anne Sullivan really do—but Keller needs a little help in life as he was born without eyes.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO