Eugene, OR

Stanford GameDay: The FishDuck Forum, OUR BELOVED DUCKS, Returns!

By Editorials
fishduck.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy friends, it is an eventful day, and not just because of the first Pac-12 away game against the Stanford Cardinal. Please do discuss before, during and after the game in the comments below this article, and in particular–join me over at the returning Our Beloved Ducks Forum right here, for chatting about the game and all topics. You will have many questions as to “why” the return, and all of them are answered in a Pinned Topic at the top of the forum.

fishduck.com

