Tomball, Magnolia school notebook: LSC-Tomball granted $2.8 million for STEM programs
Lone Star College-Tomball was awarded a $2.8 million grant by the U.S. Department of Education to encourage more Hispanic students to pursue STEM degrees. “More and more jobs require individuals with STEM degrees and STEM-related skills,” Stephen C. Head, LSC chancellor said. “This funding will help expand the number of Hispanic students graduating with STEM degrees and help them be ready to join the workforce.”www.houstonchronicle.com
