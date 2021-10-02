CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Peak fall foliage in areas of the Adirondacks

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 9 days ago
Beautiful peak and near-peak foliage will make its first appearance in New York state this weekend in the Adirondacks region, according to volunteer spotters for Empire State Development’s I Love NY program.

Peak and near-peak conditions are predicted in parts of Franklin, Essex, Hamilton and Herkimer counties, along with colorful foliage at midpoint of change in parts of the Catskills, Chautauqua-Allegheny, and Thousand Islands-Seaway regions.

In the Adirondacks, Essex County spotters predict that peak foliage will arrive in Lake Placid over the weekend. Look for more than 90% change and mostly red and orange leaves with pops of yellow and green. Reports from the Whiteface region and the surrounding communities of Wilmington, Jay, and Au Sable Forks expect 70% color change and midpoint to near-peak foliage with many shades of red and yellow, and more color at higher elevations. At Whiteface Mountain, look for 45% color change and midpoint to near-peak foliage with brilliant shades of green, red, purple, and orange.

In the Greater Niagara region, Wyoming County spotters in Warsaw predict up to 30% color change this weekend, with mostly green leaves and some average-to-bright reds. In Erie County, reports from Buffalo predict 20% color change, with hints of red, plum, and golden yellow leaves emerging from the mostly green trees. In the southern portion of the county, Springville spotters reporting predict up to 15% color change with some red leaves of average brilliance. Reports from East Aurora anticipate 10% color change with predominately green leaves. In Niagara County, Niagara Falls spotters predict 10-15% transition with some yellow and orange highlights in the mostly green leaves. In Lewiston, color change is predicted to be lower, at 5%, with some maples turning shades of red and yellow. In Genesee County, Byron spotters predict 10% color change with touches of average yellow leaves just beginning to appear.

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Cattaraugus County spotters at Allegany State Park in Salamanca are expecting 35-40% color change for this weekend, with orange, yellow, and some red leaves of muted brilliance. Reporting from Gowanda and Little Valley predict up to 30% foliage change, with increasing hints of orange and varying shades of brown. In Chautauqua County, expect up to 25% color change around Chautauqua Institution, where many of the leaves are beginning to turn red while others remain green. The county’s rural communities of Sherman and Panama are a bit further along in progression.

In the Finger Lakes region, Monroe County spotters in Rochester expect 25% foliage change this weekend. Yellow and olive foliage has generally replaced the usual dark green color, and more and more patches of red and orange leaves are arriving. There are quite a few "mixed" trees of both green and dark red which are quite beautiful. The colors are more visible south and west of the city than close to Lake Ontario. In Ontario County, spotters in Rushville expect less than 20% color change, with some spots of yellow and burgundy appearing. Foliage will be no more than 10% changed this weekend in Canandaigua, with breakthrough shades of yellow and rust.

In Cayuga County, spotters in Auburn expect less than 10% color change with some orange and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Livingston County observers reporting from Geneseo expect 10% color change with yellow leaves just beginning to appear. Wayne County spotters in Lyons are predicting a little more than 10% foliage change with some muted touches of red. In Onondaga County, reports from Burnet Park predict just 5% color change for the weekend, with some trees just beginning to turn light green.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catskills#Adirondacks#Fall Foliage#Love Ny
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
