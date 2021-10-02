State offers supplement to public safety workers, first responders
A one-time supplement of up to $1,000 is being offered to certain public safety workers, first responders and other similar workers across the state who have continued to work in the field during the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for eligible employees are being handled through county officials; by County Administrator Jerry Coalson in Jefferson County and by County Clerk Rhonda Phillips in Glascock County.www.augustachronicle.com
