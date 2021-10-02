Country Folk and City Folk: 5 Things You Should Know

As y’all know so well, soil that plants are rooted in has much to do with the fruits and flavors they bear. So, it's not a huge leap to apply that analogy to people. Those of us growing up in good ol’ country soils sometimes scratch our heads at the attitudes and logic of the city folk who visit our small towns. For instance, a journalist thought it funny to take a picture of a local, many-years-closed restaurant and insinuate in an uncomplimentary way on Twitter that was where she had lunch while visiting our fine county. I assure you this, if I flew to her city, I would find multiple buildings in disrepair. Which brings me to five things us country folk want you to know.