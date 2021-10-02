CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National School Boards Association Asks for Federal Assistance to Stop Threats and Acts of Violence Against Public Education Leaders

Cover picture for the articleThe mundane school board meeting has become dangerous, and the confrontations are growing across the country. Irate parents and community members are overwhelming local school board meetings and council chambers, waving signs, yelling, screaming, and threatening school board members and councils, demanding their way. In so many school districts and city councils, civil behavior seems to be a foreign concept.

